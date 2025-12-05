Shreya Ghoshal will pay a grand musical tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar with a show titled 'Letters to Lata Didi' on March 7, 2026, at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. The event invites fans to send video letters to the legendary singer.

Shreya Ghoshal's Tribute to a Legend

Shreya Ghoshal is set to pay tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with a grand musical showcase titled 'Letters to Lata Didi' at Jio World Garden on March 7, 2026. Taking to her Instagram handle, singer Shreya Ghoshal announced her upcoming tribute performance for the Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar. The show is sponsored by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Solitaire.

A Lifelong Admirer's Homage

While honouring the singer, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, " A voice that shaped my childhood, my dreams and the artist I became. Honoured to be paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar ji through a very special show." View this post on Instagram A post shared by shreyaghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) For millions, Lata Ji's voice has been a constant companion through life. For Shreya Ghoshal, it has been even more: a guiding force, a source of comfort, and the blueprint of excellence.

"Lata Ji is the foundation of everything I know about music. Her voice shaped my childhood. Her songs carried me through triumphs and heartbreaks. If I could speak to her today, I'd tell her that she still lives in every note I sing. 'Letters to Lata Didi' is my love letter from a lifelong admirer to the greatest voice India has ever known," said Shreya Ghoshal as quoted in a press note.

A Unique Invitation to Fans

However, the evening won't be concluding with Shreya Ghoshal's performance. At the heart of 'Letters to Lata Didi' lies a unique and deeply moving idea: a nationwide invitation for people to write their own video letters to Lata Didi about what they would say to her if they had one more chance to express gratitude. (ANI)