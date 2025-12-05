Smriti Mandhana’s latest interview celebrating India Women’s 2025 World Cup win has sparked unexpected buzz online. Fans noticed her missing engagement ring, reigniting speculation surrounding her postponed wedding with Palaash Muchhal.

Once again, Indian cricket icon Smriti Mandhana has become the centre of online discussion after her recent appearance began surfacing on social media. The video, an interview celebrating India Women’s historic 2025 World Cup win, was widely appreciated by fans for Smriti's insightful comments and calm confidence. Meanwhile, what drew the public's eye was something much more subtle-her missing engagement ring.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Smriti Mandhana's First Post After Wedding Controversy

Smriti Mandhana during the interview, was calm and composed when she spoke about the team's struggles, pressurized moments, and the emotional high of lifting the trophy. Immediately fans zoomed in on her ring finger and found her engagement ring was absent-a ring she was just seen wearing. That brought wild speculation, especially since the wedding with Palaash Muchhal was recently postponed, which gave birth to many rumours on all platforms.

Cricketer Puts End To Rumours?

Meanwhile, netizens focus is on one thing, the ring missing from smriti Mandhana's finger which she was flaunting for the past few days after the engagement to Palash Muchhal.

Now the question is, if this very interview was recorded before her engagement or if Smriti is giving hints about something else. Some fans think it could be from an earlier schedule, maybe prior to her engagement, which is a regular occurrence when media houses prepare World Cup content. On the other hand, others are interpreting the missing ring as a sign that things might not be going too well with the relationship.

To make things worse, there are still swirling internet whispers about possible problems with Palaash - especially the unverified gossip concerning cheating. While neither side has ever formally corroborated the rumors, the postponed wedding combined with her missing ring just fuels the fire even more.

Currently, Smriti Mandhana has chosen not to react to any of the rumors, her focus seemingly diverted solely onto cricket and celebrating India's victory. Until something official is released, the fans will just have to continue waiting and watching while steering clear of concluding anything just on the lack of a ring.