Mohanlal's recent comeback is a remarkable one. He has single-handedly changed the dynamics of the box office.

Kochi: Even when superstars at the peak of their popularity face consecutive failures, the industry retains its expectations from them. If a film garners positive reviews, its collections are substantial, marking a grand box office comeback. Mohanlal's recent resurgence exemplifies this phenomenon. The post-Covid era significantly altered the film business, with trackers closely monitoring and publishing box office figures. Initially, Mohanlal lagged due to fewer hits. However, just two films propelled him to the top.

An interesting post-pandemic comparison emerged between Mammootty and Mohanlal. Mammootty released 13 films, from 'The Priest' to 'Bazooka,' grossing over 500 crore, averaging 38 crore per film. Before 'Empuraan,' Mohanlal's 7 post-pandemic films earned 270 crore, also averaging 38 crore. But two releases within a month catapulted Mohanlal to the forefront.

Both films joined the 200 crore club. 'Empuraan' currently leads with 268 crore, while 'Thudarum' earned 208 crore and is still running. These two films boosted Mohanlal's post-pandemic total to 692 crore across 9 films, raising his average to 77 crore—the highest among Malayalam actors.