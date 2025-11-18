Inside Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan’s Kochi Home with Art and Modern Kitchen
Mammootty, also known as Mammooka, moved into a new home with his family, which included his wife, Sulfath; actor-son Dulquer Salmaan; daughter-in-law, Amal Sufiya; and Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.
Padma Shri awardee Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, more famous by his stage name Mammootty, is one of the superstars that Mollywood and Keralites can never get enough of.
At the age of 74, Mammootty, also known as Mammooka, remains as active as ever in the industry and consistently makes headlines with the versatility of roles he chooses.
Mammootty has worked in over 400 Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil films and is a legend. His net worth is around Rs 360 crore.
DQ is a young star who has earned a name for himself in the Indian film industry by doing movies even outside Mollywood. He is known for his work in movies like Karwaan, The Zoya Factor, Sita Raman, Lucky Baskhar and many more.
You can also see solar panels on the roof and the house boasts abundant greenery.
The property was designed by DQ’s wife Amal Sufiya, who is an architect and interior designer.
Sit-out and balcony area
Mammooka takes pride in showing his ‘morning guests’ in the balcony while he himself picks up an old hobby!
Check out these pictures from his clean, green balcony and sit-out area. The surroundings look serene and mesmerising.
We do not have a whole lot of pictures but thanks to what DQ shares, we catch a quick glimpse of the house. The interior is a break from the very traditional Kerala houses. In fact, the two actors prefer a more modern space with minimalistic décor.
A floral couch and an olive green velvet couch with a wooden frame complement each other, defining the look of the sitting area.
The living room features a L-shaped sofa in a subtle shade of beige that complements the overall look perfectly. The art on the wall and the furniture in dark shades complement the carpeted look.
Next, we are putting this here to show you how beautifully a certain colourful artwork and a bright-coloured couch can brighten up the room! The wall is white, lending a sense of elegance to the overall look of this room.
Another room in the Mammotty-DQ house has dull white curtains and similar toned walls that perfectly complement the pink couch put here.
DQ dons the Sunday cook hat in a kitchen that looks perfectly organised and beautiful!
Similar to the rest of the house, the kitchen is sleek and painted in a neutral tones. The kitchen boasts of a membrane surface and a kitchen island that has bottle pull-out drawers incorporated in them.
Dulquer Salmaan’s room The room is designed with simple light shades of wooden furniture and walls in white with matching white curtains.
Watch this video for a more comprehensive and inside look of superstar Mammootty’s Kochi home. You can see a simple, light piece of art close to the bright painting and together, they look lovely.
From someone who was petrified of dogs to a dog lover, DQ’s pet, Honey seems to have brought about a change in him. Also seen here, is a picture-perfect couch and a bright-coloured carpet.