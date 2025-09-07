Image Credit : instagram

Mithun Chakraborty has had a string of affairs. He was most famously linked with Sridevi. They first met on the sets of the film 'Jaag Utha Insaan.' Rumors even suggested they secretly married. However, he ended the relationship with Sridevi when his wife Yogeeta Bali threatened him. He also had affairs with Padmini Kolhapure, Ranjeeta, and Sarika.