Teja Sajja’s Mirai has been creating waves in Tollywood, not just for its fantasy-action storyline but also for the buzz around its production details. From cast salaries to budget and pre-release deals.

Teja Sajja's latest venture, Mirai, is already creating sufficient headlines in the Telugu film industry. Under the direction of Karthik Gattamneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film is thought to be an action-fantasy mix with a massive star cast. In this write-up, we will delve into the film's budget, cast remuneration, and pre-release business to understand its commercial viability.

Teja Sajja's Mirai Movie Budget, Cast Salaries

Reportedly made with an estimated budget of ₹60 crore, Mirai does have a far-stretched dream in mind with plenty of visual effects added. The productions were carried on for some months, in which the shooting of elaborate sets, action choreographies, and high-end VFX works was involved. The movie now rests somewhere on the higher end of Telugu productions, both in terms of scale and technical quality.

Cast Salaries

Although the salaries of the actors are not available in the public domain, it would not be an understatement to say that the lead actor Teja Sajja and a few other well-known faces like Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, Manchu Manoj, and Jayaram had the biggest paychecks. Given the actors' experience and stature in the industry, the cast would have definitely justified competitive remuneration, thus highlighting the producers' choice to invest in a solid cast.

Pre-Release Business

Even before reaching the theaters, Mirai has been able to generate good revenue flow:

OTT Rights-The digital streaming rights of the movie have apparently been sold for around ₹40 crores, thus securing a good return for the film on online platforms.

The revenues from all non-theatrical rights from this pre-release business have taken the overall amount to nearly ₹45 crore.

Profitable- Having secured these deals, a good part of the production costs have already been recovered, thus making the project gainful essentially even before its theatrical release.

Box Office Expectations

The early buzz is quite positive regarding the Teja Sajja film's box office performance. The advanced booking trends for Mirai look appetizing, with expectations ripe for a strong opening day collection. The interesting combination of a growing star in Teja Sajja and the high fantasy-action appeal of the movie is sure to pull in a considerable audience from all over the country and abroad.

OTT and Post-Theatrical Plans

Mirai will be released on a large streaming platform just a few weeks after its theatrical premiere, thereby maximizing its reach and revenues. This plan is in line with current industry practices of cashing in on OTT as a medium for further audience engagement.