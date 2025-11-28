'Mirzapur' actor Shweta Tripathi will star in and produce her first horror film, 'Nava'. Directed by Anshul Chauhan, the film is set in the Sundarbans and explores a mystery involving river gods, with Tripathi launching her banner Bandarful Films.

'Mirzapur' actor Shweta Tripathi has stepped into a new role behind the camera with her first horror film, titled 'Nava', which she will also headline. The project is directed by Tokyo-based filmmaker Anshul Chauhan, who is expanding his production banner Kowatanda Films into India, marking its first local collaboration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About the Film 'Nava'

According to Variety, the film, set in the mystical wetlands of the Sundarbans, follows Tara Sen, who returns home only to find herself caught in a generations-old mystery involving river gods and buried family secrets. Akash Mohimen writes the screenplay, and the film is being positioned as a culturally rooted yet globally resonant horror drama.

Shweta Tripathi on 'Nava'

According to the publication, Tripathi expressed her excitement about producing and starring in the film, saying the collaboration aims to create cinema that reaches audiences across borders.

"Nava' is a film that draws from the soil of Bengal and the complexities of coping with one's ancestral past, and yet speaks a universal language of haunting and healing," she said. "I'm excited to join hands with Kowatanda Films as we bring this atmospheric, unforgettable world to life for global audiences," She added.

Shweta Tripathi's Production Ventures

'Nava' will be produced under Bandarful Films, Tripathi's newly launched banner. This marks her second production venture following 'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan', a queer drama which stars Tilottama Shome.

'Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan'

The upcoming drama, directed by National Award-winner Sanjoy Nag, will feature Tripathi and Shome in lead roles and is scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2025.