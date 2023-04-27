MET Gala: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Indian stars who upped style game with intriguing outfits

Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and the anticipation is building. Met Gala is a charitable fashion show held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. Before MET Gala 2023, a glance back at the best outfit looks of Indian celebs at the gala.

Image: Getty Images

Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent since 2017, when several Indian names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts. As we wait to see how celebrities turn up at this year’s event, we look back at some of the most riveting red-carpet moments by Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Image: Getty Images

At the Met Gala 2017, Deepika Padukone caught the attention of many with a captivating outfit designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress was a white satin slip gown with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a long train.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 appearance was a mix and blend of Indian and Catholic motifs. Her bold red ensemble gown outfit was a masterwork of design that had a structured bodice with a plunging neckline and a long train.

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone stole the show in a striking appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Aligning with the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, the actress graced the red carpet in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that oozed the essence of a life-sized Barbie doll.

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra attended Met Gala for the first time in 2017, looking breathtaking in a thigh-high Ralph Lauren gown with an upturned collar which sparked many memes.

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead sexy and gorgeous as she attended the 2018 Met Gala event in a Ralph Lauren maroon-colored ensemble outfit with silver delicate headgear with red lips.

Image: Getty Images

In 2019, Priyanka looked sensational in a custom-made Dior ensemble. Priyanka opted for a garment that had a sheer bodice with a silver criss-cross design and a skirt and trailing cape with feathers in grey, pink, red, and yellow.

Image: Getty Images

Isha Ambani looked mesmerizing as she made her big debut at the 2017 Met Gala in a gorgeous olive and beige gown by Christian Dior. Interestingly, Isha became the first Indian to grace the red carpet who did not belong to the Hindi film industry.

Image: Getty Images

Natasha Poonawalla made a gutsy statement at the 2022 Met Gala with her incredible outfit, showcasing her liking for Indian fashion and culture. Her vision of ‘gilded glamour’ through an Indian lens got skillfully prepared by the most loved and globally prominent Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created a masterwork of a tulle sari that was both antique and modern.

Image: Getty Images

Isha Ambani made heads turn with her gorgeous appearance in a custom-made Prabal Gurung lilac colored tulle styled ball gown with embroidered crystal and ostrich feathers to enhance her look.

Image: Getty Images