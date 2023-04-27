Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MET Gala: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra: Indian stars who upped style game with intriguing outfits

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and the anticipation is building. Met Gala is a charitable fashion show held every year at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York. Before MET Gala 2023, a glance back at the best outfit looks of Indian celebs at the gala.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent since 2017, when several Indian names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts. 

    As we wait to see how celebrities turn up at this year’s event, we look back at some of the most riveting red-carpet moments by Indian celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    At the Met Gala 2017, Deepika Padukone caught the attention of many with a captivating outfit designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The dress was a white satin slip gown with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and a long train.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone’s Met Gala 2018 appearance was a mix and blend of Indian and Catholic motifs. Her bold red ensemble gown outfit was a masterwork of design that had a structured bodice with a plunging neckline and a long train.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    Deepika Padukone stole the show in a striking appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. Aligning with the Camp: Notes on Fashion theme, the actress graced the red carpet in a strapless pink Zac Posen gown that oozed the essence of a life-sized Barbie doll.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra attended Met Gala for the first time in 2017, looking breathtaking in a thigh-high Ralph Lauren gown with an upturned collar which sparked many memes.

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    Priyanka Chopra looked drop-dead sexy and gorgeous as she attended the 2018 Met Gala event in a Ralph Lauren maroon-colored ensemble outfit with silver delicate headgear with red lips.

    article_image7

    Image: Getty Images

    In 2019, Priyanka looked sensational in a custom-made Dior ensemble. Priyanka opted for a garment that had a sheer bodice with a silver criss-cross design and a skirt and trailing cape with feathers in grey, pink, red, and yellow.

    article_image8

    Image: Getty Images

    Isha Ambani looked mesmerizing as she made her big debut at the 2017 Met Gala in a gorgeous olive and beige gown by Christian Dior. Interestingly, Isha became the first Indian to grace the red carpet who did not belong to the Hindi film industry.

    article_image9

    Image: Getty Images

    Natasha Poonawalla made a gutsy statement at the 2022 Met Gala with her incredible outfit, showcasing her liking for Indian fashion and culture. Her vision of ‘gilded glamour’ through an Indian lens got skillfully prepared by the most loved and globally prominent Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who created a masterwork of a tulle sari that was both antique and modern.

    article_image10

    Image: Getty Images

    Isha Ambani made heads turn with her gorgeous appearance in a custom-made Prabal Gurung lilac colored tulle styled ball gown with embroidered crystal and ostrich feathers to enhance her look.

    article_image11

    Image: Getty Images

    Natasha Poonawalla, the philanthropist and entrepreneur, attended the Met Gala 2018 in an intriguing Dolce and Gabbana illustrative gown. She completed her Dolce & Gabbana illustrative gown with freshly blow-dried hair pulled in place for a voluminous appearance and emphasized cheekbones with a classic red lip.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here vma

    Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here

    Thalapathy Vijay fan copying actor's iconic Ranjithame kiss gesture on petrol pump goes viral - WATCH vma

    Thalapathy Vijay fan copying actor's iconic Ranjithame kiss gesture on petrol pump goes viral - WATCH

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching the historical period drama film vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: 7 things to know before watching multi-starrer historical period drama film

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more vma

    Comedy legend Mamukkoya passes away: Here's a glance at veteran's career, popular roles, and more

    The Kerala Story: Chennai journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film RBA

    The Kerala Story: Journalist Aravindakshan BR demands action against makers, requests CBFC to ban the film

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone to get in display fingerprint sensor soon Report gcw

    Apple iPhone to get in-display fingerprint sensor soon: Report

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts anr

    Kerala launches free home dialysis programme in all districts

    HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos) RBA

    HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos)

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh recites poem indicating he won't go down without a fight watch snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI Chief: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh sends 'poetic' message amid protests - WATCH

    Mumbai Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure AJR

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway: 11 vehicles collide, several injured after truck suffers brake failure

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon