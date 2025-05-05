Met Gala 2025: 7 best looks of Indian celebs for the red carpet
The Met Gala, the world's biggest fashion event, is being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2025. Here are photos of Indian beauties' stunning red carpet looks from past years
| Published : May 05 2025, 02:54 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Every year, Bollywood actresses and prominent business personalities grace the Met Gala in New York City. Their red carpet looks are always highly praised. From Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone, these celebrities have made their mark. Let's take a look at their best red carpet moments.
Image Credit : instagram
Priyanka Chopra has been a regular at the Met Gala for years, and her red carpet looks are always lauded. She is expected to make another appearance this year.
Image Credit : instagram
Deepika Padukone has also graced the Met Gala with her presence. Her stunning outfits have always been praised.
Image Credit : instagram
Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2024, blending Indian and Western attire. She is rumored to be attending this year as well.
Image Credit : instagram
Nitasha Goyal also made her first Met Gala appearance in 2024, sporting a film-inspired look and a praised traditional Indian outfit.
Image Credit : instagram
Isha Ambani is a Met Gala regular. Last year, her feather-adorned long trail gown was the talk of the town.
Image Credit : instagram
Businesswoman and fashion icon Natasha Poonawalla always makes a statement at the Met Gala with her stylish outfits.
Image Credit : instagram
Businesswoman Sudha Reddy also attended the last Met Gala, gaining popularity for her unique outfit. She is expected to attend this year as well.
