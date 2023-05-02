Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner honour Karl Lagerfeld in style

    First Published May 2, 2023, 7:03 AM IST

    Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner dominate the red carpet! Kim revealed that Karl Lagerfeld shot her first fashion shoot and described the event as emotional.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    On Monday evening (May 1), The Kardashians Hulu reality TV stars attended the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Kim stated that Karl Lagerfeld directed her first fashion shoot, which she characterised as "emotional."

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Kendall Jenner is dressed in Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli, and Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackerman's Jean Paul Gaultier.

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    Kim Kardashian stunned many by attending the Met Gala with her eldest daughter, North West, amid rumours that the Kardashian-Jenner family would not be invited earlier this year.

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Kardashian looked stunning on the red carpet in a dress suitable for late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Her Schiaparelli attire consisted of a white midi dress totally formed of pearl strands, combined with a silky corset bodice and bra in a golden tint.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Kim finished the bold outfit with a diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, pearl-encrusted white shoes, a matching pearl anklet, and an airy white jacket. Kardashian wore bronzy makeup and wore her hair in a big updo.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Kendall Jenner is dressed in Marc Jacobs, Kim in Schiaparelli, and Kylie in Haider Ackerman's Jean Paul Gaultier.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a brilliant red Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann gown. The outfit was a bright red dress with an asymmetric neckline and a high slit. Jenner wore a blue silk robe that matched the lining of her dress.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Kendall Jenner was in a sequin-covered leotard with a high, white Lagerfeld-esque collar and dramatic sleeves that transformed into two trains behind her. Marc's attire was finished with his characteristic platform boots.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Like her sister, Kim, the mother of two, Kylie was also joined by her daughter, Stormi Webster, who wore a denim set and a Jean Paul Gaultier t-shirt. However, Stormi likely stayed in the car with her cousin North West.

