Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner honour Karl Lagerfeld in style

Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner dominate the red carpet! Kim revealed that Karl Lagerfeld shot her first fashion shoot and described the event as emotional.

Getty Photos

On Monday evening (May 1), The Kardashians Hulu reality TV stars attended the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Kim stated that Karl Lagerfeld directed her first fashion shoot, which she characterised as "emotional."

Getty Photos

Kendall Jenner is dressed in Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli, and Kylie Jenner in Haider Ackerman's Jean Paul Gaultier.

Getty Photos

Kim Kardashian stunned many by attending the Met Gala with her eldest daughter, North West, amid rumours that the Kardashian-Jenner family would not be invited earlier this year.

Getty Photos

Kardashian looked stunning on the red carpet in a dress suitable for late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. Her Schiaparelli attire consisted of a white midi dress totally formed of pearl strands, combined with a silky corset bodice and bra in a golden tint.

Getty Photos

Kim finished the bold outfit with a diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, pearl-encrusted white shoes, a matching pearl anklet, and an airy white jacket. Kardashian wore bronzy makeup and wore her hair in a big updo.

Getty Photos

Kendall Jenner is dressed in Marc Jacobs, Kim in Schiaparelli, and Kylie in Haider Ackerman's Jean Paul Gaultier.

Getty Photos

Kylie Jenner looks stunning in a brilliant red Jean Paul Gaultier by Haider Ackermann gown. The outfit was a bright red dress with an asymmetric neckline and a high slit. Jenner wore a blue silk robe that matched the lining of her dress.

Getty Photos

Kendall Jenner was in a sequin-covered leotard with a high, white Lagerfeld-esque collar and dramatic sleeves that transformed into two trains behind her. Marc's attire was finished with his characteristic platform boots.

Getty Photos