BREAKING: Comedian Kunal Kamra seeks week's time to appear before Mumbai Police over Eknath Shinde joke

Kunal Kamra has requested a week’s time to appear before Mumbai Police following his controversial remarks on Eknath Shinde. The case has sparked political backlash and renewed debates on free speech.

Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Comedian Kunal Kamra has sought a week's time to appear before the Mumbai Police after being summoned over his remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The police had asked Kamra to appear for questioning regarding his alleged objectionable statements.

However, citing prior commitments, he has requested an extension. The case stems from a video in which Kamra allegedly mocked Shinde, sparking controversy and prompting legal action. The Mumbai Police are yet to decide on his request for more time.

Also read: 'Hum Honge Kangaal': Kunal Kamra drops new parody song showing vandalism amid row over Shinde satire (WATCH)

Kunal Kamra, known for his sharp political satire, has often found himself embroiled in controversies. His recent remarks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have sparked significant backlash, leading to police action.

This is not the first time Kamra has faced legal trouble—he has previously been criticized for his comments on the judiciary, political figures, and government policies. In the past, he was banned by multiple airlines for heckling a news anchor mid-flight and has also been taken to court over his social media posts. Following his comments on Shinde, several political leaders and party workers have condemned him, demanding strict action.

The controversy has reignited debates on free speech, with some supporting Kamra’s right to criticize while others argue that his remarks were defamatory and offensive.

Also read: Delhi Budget 2025 Highlights: Rekha Gupta's ₹1 lakh crore 'historic' plan, boost for women, infra & healthcare

