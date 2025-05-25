Kannada actress Meghana Raj Sarja opened up about overcoming self-doubt and embracing self-love after her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja’s passing. She shared how motherhood, grief, and support helped her rediscover strength and purpose.

Bengaluru: Talented Kannada actress Meghana Raj Sarja recently opened up about her challenging journey of overcoming self-doubt and finding self-acceptance after the untimely demise of her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. She shared her story of reshaping her identity amidst grief and the responsibilities of motherhood. Meghana revealed that she experienced intense self-doubt, especially after the birth of her son, Raayan Raj Sarja.

"I had doubts about my body, my career, and my ability to raise my son as a single mother. Societal expectations and pressures weighed heavily on me," she expressed.

However, it was during this difficult time that she discovered her inner strength. "I had to learn to accept myself as I am, including my flaws and emotions. It wasn't easy, but it was essential," Meghana explained. She added that Raayan gave her life new meaning and the determination to stay strong for him.

Making a successful comeback with the film "Tat Sama Tadbhava", Meghana gratefully acknowledges the support she received from family, friends, and fans. "I couldn't have done it without their love and encouragement. I'm indebted to everyone who stood by me during tough times," she says.

Meghana's message is for women to love themselves and recognise their strength. "Every woman is beautiful and powerful in her own way. We need to stop comparing ourselves to others and celebrate our uniqueness. We must have the courage to pursue our dreams without bowing to societal pressures," she asserts.

Reflecting on life's lessons, she shares, "I was once just a 'girl', but life's challenges have transformed me into a 'woman'. Responsibilities, pain, and joy have all matured me. Carrying forward my husband Chiranjeevi's legacy and giving my son a good future are my priorities."

Currently involved in several new projects, Meghana Raj Sarja is poised to make her mark on the silver screen once again. Her life experiences serve as an inspiration to many, especially women facing adversity. Her journey is a testament to the power of self-compassion, courage, and self-acceptance in overcoming any obstacle.