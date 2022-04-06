Meet Virat Kolhi's brother-in-law Karnesh Ssharma, who owns Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate has been announced as the cricket stadium's new principal partner and will also be the title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground.

Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, is making waves on a global scale. Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Leeds, England, has secured an agreement with the production company.



According to recent sources, Clean Slate has been named the cricket stadium's new primary partner and the title sponsor at Yorkshire's Headingley stadium. According to the publication, via Sky Sports, the cricket stadium will be renamed Clean Slate Headingley.



According to Pinkvilla, Karnesh remarked of his collaboration, "We're thrilled to work with Yorkshire and be the first Indian firm to have their brand prominently displayed within a UK sporting field." Clean Slate prioritises inclusion and diversity in its entertainment lineup, and we sincerely feel that our entertainment vision and values will fit with those of Yorkshire County Cricket Club in the future."



"Our objective is to help make the Headingley stadium a beacon for equality and diversity in Yorkshire and sport in general," he continued. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with the club." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, a part of the production house, stepped away last month as she wanted to focus on acting. Also Read: Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out