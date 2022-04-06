Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Virat Kolhi's brother-in-law Karnesh Ssharma, who owns Clean Slate Filmz

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 6:52 PM IST

    Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate has been announced as the cricket stadium's new principal partner and will also be the title sponsor at Yorkshire’s Headingley ground.

    Anushka Sharma's brother, Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz, is making waves on a global scale. Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Leeds, England, has secured an agreement with the production company. 
     

    According to recent sources, Clean Slate has been named the cricket stadium's new primary partner and the title sponsor at Yorkshire's Headingley stadium. According to the publication, via Sky Sports, the cricket stadium will be renamed Clean Slate Headingley.
     

    According to Pinkvilla, Karnesh remarked of his collaboration, "We're thrilled to work with Yorkshire and be the first Indian firm to have their brand prominently displayed within a UK sporting field." Clean Slate prioritises inclusion and diversity in its entertainment lineup, and we sincerely feel that our entertainment vision and values will fit with those of Yorkshire County Cricket Club in the future."
     

    "Our objective is to help make the Headingley stadium a beacon for equality and diversity in Yorkshire and sport in general," he continued. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration with the club." Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, a part of the production house, stepped away last month as she wanted to focus on acting. Also Read: Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

    Karnesh Ssharma, an entertainment entrepreneur, has announced of Clean OTT, a female-focused original content streaming network set to begin in the first quarter of 2023. Karnesh formerly worked in the Merchant Navy. His production company, Clean Slate Filmz, has already taken significant moves in that regard. Among their projects are NH-10, Phillauri, Bulbbul, Pari and many more. Also Read: RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    RRR box office collection Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore RBA

    RRR box office collection: Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan's film close to earning Rs 1000 crore

    Watch Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan Yash's KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Watch: Urfi Javed has this to say about RRR actor Ram Charan, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out RBA

    Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know RBA

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

    Due to extreme heat, Bhopal's school changes timing

    Central Bureau of Investigation CBI registers enquiry against Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Batra for misuse of Hockey India HI fund-ayh

    IOA President Narinder Batra under CBI lens over misuse of Hockey India fund

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    Twitter Indian rival Koo allows users to self-verify

    Twitter's Indian rival Koo allows users to self-verify

    India confirms first case of new Omicron variant XE in Mumbai-dnm

    India confirms first case of new Omicron variant XE in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon
    CPI-Marxist Communists in India Russia-Ukraine war

    What Communists in India think of Russia-Ukraine war

    Video Icon
    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops-ycb

    Azaan row: Hindu seer sings bhajan using loudspeaker; activists give memorandum against Azaan to cops

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Rohit Sharma has been a fun captain" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon