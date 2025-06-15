- Home
Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar – Know more about the father's of Bollywood superstars
Father's Day 2025 is being celebrated worldwide. This day, celebrated on the second Sunday of June, is dedicated to love and respect for fathers. Learn about the dads of superstars, whom most people don't know...
| Published : Jun 15 2025, 12:26 PM
1 Min read
19
Image Credit : Social Media
Reports claim Akshay's dad was an army soldier and later a UNICEF accountant.
29
Image Credit : Social Media
Shah Rukh Khan's father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, was a freedom fighter and lawyer. He also ran canteens.
39
Image Credit : Social Media
Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain, was a filmmaker, writer, and actor known for movies like 'Caravan'.
49
Image Credit : Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a renowned poet known for works like 'Madhushala'.
59
Image Credit : Social Media
Ajay Devgn's father, Veeru Devgan, was an action choreographer, director, and producer.
69
Image Credit : Social Media
Ranveer Singh's father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, is a businessman in various sectors.
79
Image Credit : Social Media
Anil Kapoor's father, Surinder Kapoor, was a film producer known for movies like 'Shahzada'.
89
Image Credit : Social Media
Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, is a famous action director and stunt coordinator.
99
Image Credit : Social Media
Kartik Aaryan's father, Manish Tiwari, is a pediatrician practicing in Mumbai.
