Veteran actor Zeenat Aman took to social media to share an emotional moment after boarding an Air India flight on Saturday, just days after the tragic crash of a London-bound Air India aircraft near Ahmedabad.

The accident, which claimed over 200 lives, has left the country in shock, drawing an outpouring of grief from public figures and citizens alike.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Zeenat posted a picture of herself seated aboard the flight, describing her feelings as "overwhelming" in the wake of the national tragedy.

"Boarded an Air India flight this morning and found myself absolutely overwhelmed with emotion as I buckled my seat. May our collective grief offer some solace to those who lost their loved ones," she wrote.



The crash has triggered a wave of condolences from across the country, with Bollywood icons joining the nation in mourning.

In a personal blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash... May grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives... and for the healing of all."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also expressed their sorrow through social media, offering prayers and support for the affected families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday, calling the scene "saddening" and commending the tireless work of emergency teams.

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening," he wrote on X.

<br>The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian passenger. Authorities confirmed that only one individual, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British citizen of Indian descent, survived the crash.</p><p>He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.</p><p>Airline officials identified the pilots as Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior trainer with over 8,000 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar.</p><p>The aircraft had issued a Mayday call before losing contact with air traffic control.</p><p>In the aftermath, Air India's parent company, Tata Group, has pledged Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased. (ANI)</p>