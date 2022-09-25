Meet richest Bollywood Khans!- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman and Aamir Khan, with a net worth of Rs. 5593 crores

Bollywood is one of the most significant film industry in the world, and the income of the Bollywood stars are the highest. The khans are ruling the Bollywood industry for the longest time and don’t seem to stop. Let us find out the net worths of these Khans.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood is one of the biggest industries in the world. Bollywood produces the most amount of movies. The khans have been ruling the industry for the longest time. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amir Khan are one of the biggest stars in the industry and have an enormous fan base that goes gaga on them. Let us find out which one of them is the richest Bollywood Khan.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK is the owner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders. Since people in our country are crazy about Bollywood and cricket, Khan is earning money from them. He also owns properties in both Dubai and Mumbai. The superstar's one-day salary comes around Rs 1.40 crore, and his net worth is Rs 5593 crore. And Yes! he's the richest Khan in the Bollywood industry, and nothing is surprising about it.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aamir Khan

Aamir is one of Bollywood's most popular and dedicated superstars, and he’s not as active as Salman and SRK in films and brand endorsements. According to reports, his per day salary is around Rs 33.47 lakh, while his net worth can be Rs 1800 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Salman Khan

Bollywood’s much loved ‘Bhai Jaan’ is among the wealthiest Bollywood celebrities. Apart from acting, he is also into producing films. He owns the Galaxy apartment, which reportedly costs around Rs 100 crores. He also has his brand Being Human and has other investments. Salman also costs a considerable amount for hosting the reality show Bigg Boss. His earnings are around Rs. 1.01 crore daily, and his net worth comes to around Rs 2900 crore.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The upcoming movies of the Khans

After four years, SRK is set to return to the silver screens next year with Siddharth Anand's movie Pathaan. His lineup also includes Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram