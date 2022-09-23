Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on this date; deets inside

    The much-awaited mythological love story, ‘Shaakuntalam’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is all set for its theatrical release. The makers of the pan-Indian film announced its release date on Friday. Continue reading to know more.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological love story, Shaakuntalam, announced the film's release date on Friday. The much-awaited movie will hit the cinema halls on November 4. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the makers wrote: "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in Theatres from Nov 4th 2022 Worldwide!"

    The poster features Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Dushyanta, played by Dev Mohan.  The movie is inspired by Kalidasa's famous play ‘Shakuntala’, and depicts the love story of ‘Shakuntala and Dushyanta’. Apart from the leading pair, actors Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen in supporting roles, along with Allu Arha as Prince Bharatha.

    Recently director Gunasekhar took to Twitter, informing that the promotions for ‘Shaakuntalam’ will begin shortly. Conceptualised and directed by Gunasekhar, the movie has been backed by the production banner Gunaa Teamworks, while Dil Raju Productions is the distributor. The drama is expected to be heavy on VFX and is in its post-production stage. 

    Coming to the movie’s technical crew, Mani Sharma composed music for Shaakuntalam, and Prawin Pudi headed the editing department. Sekhar V Joseph has cranked the camera for the film.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The other Samantha Ruth Prabhu movies coming up include the new-age thriller ‘Yashoda’ and the Hollywood film ‘Arrangements of Love’. She will also be working once again with ‘The Family Man 2’ makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, for ‘Citadel’ alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

    Meanwhile, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from social media, rumours started doing rounds that she was suffering from a rare skin condition and had travelled to the US for her treatment. Her manager put a full stop to the rumours and told Indian Express that the actress was doing fine and the reports were "just gossip", but didn't say anything about the star's reason behind her trip abroad.

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 1:16 PM IST
