Heart Of Stone FIRST LOOK: Alia Bhatt unveils Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan's spy thriller promo

The movie is Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut and Gal Gadot's second collaboration with the streaming service following the worldwide hit Red Notice, which is now preparing a sequel. The film's creators published the 'First Look' video for Heart of Stone, which is already making waves in the media. Alia portrays Keya Dhawan, Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, and Jamie Dornan plays Parker.

Alia Bhatt, on Saturday night, shared a glimpse of her Hollywood debut film and introduced us to her character, Keya. Besides some stunning visuals, the teaser shared by Alia also sees her and her cast members talking about the film. Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are joining her, who can be seen pulling off some high-octane stunts.

“Heart of Stone is going to be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain," says Gadot, who plays Rachel Stone. Alia adds, “It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.” Although the video did not reveal too much about the actress’ character, it promised a lot of action and thrill.

Sharing the promo, Alia wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya!💗Coming to @NetflixIndia in 2023🍿 #Tudum"

Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut in the heart of Stone with well-known actors including Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, and Sophie Okonedo. The spy thriller, which was directed by Tom Harper, has not yet made a release announcement. Since May of this year, Alia has been filming in Portugal for the Netflix movie.

Speaking about her Bollywood productions, the actress has had a successful year at the box office. The actress, who turned 29 this year, got off to a strong start with the February 25 release of Gangubai Kathiawadi from Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

RRR's triumph, which marked the actress's Telugu debut, came after it. Then, the Highway actress had her production debut with the movie Darlings, in which she also had a supporting role.

Alia is enjoying the success of her most recent movie, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which took over ten years to make. After that, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will appear together in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

