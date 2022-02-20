  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Kanye West claimed that Kris Jenner's partner "cheated" on her with a lady at a nightclub, read on

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Since the last few weeks, rapper Kanye West has been going on a rant on his Instagram page and dissed many celebrities, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. He recently criticised Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's long term partner. 
     

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Image: Getty Images, Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed never to be here anyway,” the “DONDA” rapper said. The rapper called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 'not a great person'. It was posted was written after the rumours that Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner came out in media. 

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Later, Kanye deleted an earlier post; where he penned in his scathing Instagram post, "And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL n***a' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party," the singer said.
     

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    According to a report published in The Sun, Kanye hasn't agreed with Kris, as he referred her as "Kris Jong-un" on Twitter in 2020 and accused her of white supremacy during one of his social media posts.
     

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble RCB

    Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble first met in 2014 at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza, Spain. Kanye also praised Kim's mother Kris and called her 'hero'. He wrote that Kris Jenner did anything to protect her family, even if it meant 'telling everyone not to listen to me'. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    Recent Stories

    Brock Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38-ayh

    Lesnar crowned WWE Champion, sets up 'Winner Takes All' match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38

    UP Election 2022 We ve hit century in first 2 phases BJP will be eliminated says Akhilesh gcw

    UP Election 2022: We've hit century in first 2 phases, BJP will be eliminated, says Akhilesh

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, man-eater leopard-dnm

    Court on Ahmedabad blast case: Convicts highly skilled, ‘man-eater leopard’

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine any time Biden to hold meeting today gcw

    US says Russia could invade Ukraine 'any time', Biden to hold meeting today

    Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani's divorce; when Aditi Rao Hydari was called the reason RCB

    Farhan Akhtar, Adhuna Bhabani's divorce; when Aditi Rao Hydari was called the reason

    Recent Videos

    Punjab Election 2022 When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: When conjoined twins came out to vote in Amritsar

    Video Icon
    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon