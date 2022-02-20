Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West criticises Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kanye West claimed that Kris Jenner's partner "cheated" on her with a lady at a nightclub, read on

Since the last few weeks, rapper Kanye West has been going on a rant on his Instagram page and dissed many celebrities, including his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her beau Pete Davidson. He recently criticised Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's long term partner.



“God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed never to be here anyway,” the “DONDA” rapper said. The rapper called out his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 'not a great person'. It was posted was written after the rumours that Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner came out in media.

Later, Kanye deleted an earlier post; where he penned in his scathing Instagram post, "And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL n***a' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party," the singer said.



According to a report published in The Sun, Kanye hasn't agreed with Kris, as he referred her as "Kris Jong-un" on Twitter in 2020 and accused her of white supremacy during one of his social media posts.

