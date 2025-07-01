Image Credit : Instagram

Mawra Hocane shared the reel of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'

Looking at Mawra Hocane's Instagram account, we find that she has shared many reels and pictures on her story. One of these is also from her Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. She hasn't written anything in the caption of the reel. But above the video, it is written, 'SHE: I DON'T LOOK GOOD'.

If we talk about her Instagram feed, the last post is from June 30, which she posted from Karachi. In this, she has shared many pictures and wrote in the caption, "Karachi rains."