Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's Instagram account is once again accessible in India after a two-month ban following a terrorist attack.
Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane's Instagram is now visible to her fans in India. The ban has been lifted after two months. Social media handles of all popular Pakistani celebrities, including Mawra, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Sanam Teri Kasam' in 2016, were banned in India in April this year after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, 'Account not available in India' was flashing continuously upon opening her Insta profile. But now Indian fans can access her account in India itself.
Mawra Hocane shared the reel of 'Sanam Teri Kasam'
Looking at Mawra Hocane's Instagram account, we find that she has shared many reels and pictures on her story. One of these is also from her Bollywood film 'Sanam Teri Kasam'. She hasn't written anything in the caption of the reel. But above the video, it is written, 'SHE: I DON'T LOOK GOOD'.
If we talk about her Instagram feed, the last post is from June 30, which she posted from Karachi. In this, she has shared many pictures and wrote in the caption, "Karachi rains."
Did Meta lift the ban on Pakistani artists without informing?
On Tuesday, many Reddit users shared screenshots of Mawra Hocane's Instagram account and said that her account is now available in India. No official information has been given about this. But Indian authorities or Instagram's parent company Meta, have lifted the ban on the social media accounts of many Pakistani celebrities without any prior notice or explanation. However, the account of actress Hania Amir, who was seen in Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Sardarji 3', is still banned in India.
Mawra Hocane made controversial comment on Operation Sindoor
In May, when the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam and destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan, Mawra Hocane criticized it and called it cowardly. Her controversial comment was heavily criticized and opposed in India. After this, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' hero Harshvardhan Rane refused to work with Mawra in the next part of the film.