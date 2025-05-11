Sanam Teri Kasam producers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have weighed in on the online feud between Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, backing Harshvardhan’s decision to step away from the sequel.

Harshvardhan Rane's Statement

Harshvardhan Rane posted on Instagram announcing his withdrawal from Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and wrote: "Though I am thankful for the experience, upon reading the outright comments regarding my country, I have made up my mind to politely refuse to be part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if the cast of the earlier version is retained."

His move followed Mawra Hocane's posting of a controversial remark criticizing India's military operations, which attracted criticism from Indian viewers.

Mawra Hocane's Reaction

Mawra Hocane responded to Harshvardhan by labeling his exit statement as a PR stunt. She posted: "I don't know whether to call this unfortunate, sad, or comical. Someone I expected to have basic common sense has risen from deep slumber with a PR strategy."

She went on to lambast Harshvardhan for capitalizing on her name to get publicity, asserting that lives of innocents were lost in her country and that he must concern himself with humanitarian issues, not movie releases.

Sanam Teri Kasam makers reacts

The filmmakers Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have supported Harshvardhan Rane's action, declaring: "Not a single Indian platform should work with Pakistani actors. Nation first—always!"

They reasserted their solidarity with the Indian government's decision to ban Pakistani actors and were disappointed with Mawra's statement.

The Sanam Teri Kasam sequel is now in jeopardy as the lead pair's feud raised questions about the film's continuation. Although the fans were thrilled with a reunion, the political tensions and backlash might result in casting changes or even cancellation of the project.