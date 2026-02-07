- Home
Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his work across Bollywood and Bhojpuri cinema and his iconic villain role in Chino, has passed away at 68, leaving behind a rich cross-border cinematic legacy.
When did actor Sunil Thapa pass away?
Senior Nepali actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Friday morning at a Kathmandu hospital. He was found unconscious at home and declared dead after an ECG. A heart attack is suspected.
Sunil Thapa worked in over 300 Nepali films
Sunil Thapa was one of Nepal's most influential actors, starring in over 300 films. His villain role 'Rate Kaila' in 'Chino' is still remembered, making him an iconic villain.
Sunil Thapa's career started with modeling
Thapa began his career in the 1970s as a model in Mumbai. Before acting, he was a talented football player and also worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine, covering key events.
Sunil Thapa appeared in several Indian films
Thapa also made his mark in Indian cinema, debuting in 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' (1980). His role in 'Mary Kom' was praised, and he starred in the Bhojpuri film 'Border' and 'Mirai'.
Sunil Thapa was the chairperson of Everest Film Academy
Recently, Thapa was the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy. His last film was 'Eklo'. He lived in Kathmandu while his family is in Mumbai. He leaves behind a rich cinematic legacy.
