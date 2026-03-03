Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set for an earlier prison release on April 25, 2028. The rapper, serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related charges, has had his release date adjusted from a previous June 2028 schedule.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will be released from prison earlier than previously scheduled, according to records from the Federal Bureau of Prisons obtained by E! News. The rapper and music mogul, currently serving a 50-month sentence on prostitution-related charges, is now set to leave prison on April 25, 2028. Combs' release date had originally been set for May 8, 2028, but it was subsequently pushed back to June 4, 2028 before the most recent adjustment. The 56-year-old remains incarcerated at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution, a low-security facility in New Jersey, after being transferred from New York's Metropolitan Detention Center in late October last year, as per E! News.

Life in Prison

During his initial weeks at Fort Dix, Combs faced unfounded rumors of consuming homemade alcohol, which his spokesperson strongly denied. "He has not violated any prison rules," the representative told People magazine in November, adding, "His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously." The spokesperson further requested that the public respect Combs' privacy to focus on personal growth.

Later that month, Combs was photographed in prison for the first time. TMZ published images showing the Bad Boy Records founder in a gray pullover and matching sweatpants, with his graying hair and goatee visible. In the photo, he appeared to smile at a fellow inmate as he walked down a corridor.

Diddy Expresses Remorse

Combs has publicly expressed remorse for his actions. At his sentencing last year, he told the judge, "I am not this larger than life person, I am just a human being, I was trying my best, I got lost in my excess and lost in my ego," as quoted by E! News. He acknowledged that his decisions cost him his freedom and limited his ability to be present for his children and his mother.

The rap mogul is father to Quincy Combs, 34; Justin Combs, 32; Christian "King" Combs, 27; Chance Combs, 18; twins D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, 18; and Love Sean Combs, 3. "I will never jeopardize my family," he said through tears during sentencing, emphasizing his remorse and commitment to personal change, as quoted by E! News.