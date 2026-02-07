- Home
Golmaal 5, starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Shetty, has been officially announced, with filming expected to begin soon in Mumbai. Meanwhile, let’s revisit the hits delivered by the Ajay–Rohit duo.
Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Series
Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty made 4 blockbuster Golmaal films together. The first was in 2008, and the 5th installment of the hit comedy series is set for a 2027 release.
Singham Series
The Singham series was also a hit. The 2011 film was a smash, with hit sequels in 2014 & 2024.
Film Zameen
Rohit Shetty's first film with Ajay Devgn was Zameen (2003). This action thriller also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu and was based on a plane hijack.
Film All The Best
The duo's 2009 comedy film, All The Best, was a hit. It featured Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever alongside Ajay.
Film Bol Bachchan
The 2012 film Bol Bachchan was a blockbuster. It starred Abhishek Bachchan and Asin and was based on the 1979 movie Gol Maal.
