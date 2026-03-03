Bollywood Holi Special: 7 Films That Showed Epic, Colourful Celebrations On Screen
As the country gears up for Holi, the festive vibe is everywhere. But the celebration isn’t just on the streets—Bollywood has given us unforgettable Holi scenes too, with iconic songs and colourful romance lighting up the big screen.
The colours of Holi in Bollywood films
There are many Bollywood films that have shown the colours of Holi. Audiences have loved these Holi scenes. Let's take a look at some of these movies…
Sholay
The 1975 classic 'Sholay' featured a memorable Holi scene. In one of the songs, Dharmendra and Hema Malini were seen playing Holi with full enthusiasm.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' released in 2013. In this film too, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin were seen playing Holi.
Raanjhanaa
The 2013 film 'Raanjhanaa' also had a powerful Holi scene. In it, superstar Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor were seen playing with rang-gulaal.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' released in 2017. The film had a superhit Holi song picturised on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The whole song was full of flying colours and gulaal.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
The 2025 film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' also showed colours and gulaal flying around. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor played a fantastic Holi on screen.
Waqt: The Race Against Time
The film 'Waqt: The Race Against Time' released in 2005. In this movie, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra played a lot of Holi in one of the songs.
Mohabbatein
The 2000 film 'Mohabbatein' also had a 'zabardast' Holi scene. Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Shamita Shetty, and Aishwarya Rai played with colours in a song.
