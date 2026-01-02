- Home
Let's check out the review of the movie 'Mark', directed by Vijay Karthikeya and starring Kichcha Sudeep, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Yogi Babu, and Gopalakrishna Deshpande.
Mark Movie Review
The trailer for 'Mark' sets the right expectations, but don't look for surprises. Suspended SP Ajay (Sudeep) is a peculiar character, a menace to villains whether on or off duty.
மார்க் படத்தின் கதை
He must expose a political conspiracy and end the drug mafia in just two nights and a day. It's thousands of villains vs. a few cops and one Mark. The rest is how he wins.
மார்க் விமர்சனம்
Expect over-the-top action: villains flying from one punch and the ground cracking. There's even a dance-style fight. The powerful BGM is constant, leaving no room for thought.
மார்க் ரிவ்யூ
Sudeep's energy and acting are top-notch. But with the fast pace, only Yogi Babu's comedy stands out. The climax is predictable. The dance fight and BGM are what you'll remember.
