- Home
- Entertainment
- Mardaani Box Office Collection Day 20: Rani Mukerji’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore; Read On
Mardaani Box Office Collection Day 20: Rani Mukerji’s Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore; Read On
Mardaani Box Office Collection Day 20: Mardaani 3 continues to draw audiences to theatres with steady box office momentum. While Rani Mukerji’s thriller has crossed a major milestone, the movie failed to make it's mark
Mardaani 3 Shows Steady Domestic Performance
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 has maintained a consistent run at the Indian box office. On its 13th day, the crime thriller added approximately Rs 1.10 crore to its tally, witnessing a noticeable drop compared to the previous day. Despite the dip, the film has managed to collect nearly Rs 39.8 crore in India, proving its stable hold among urban audiences and franchise followers. Theatre occupancy remained modest but consistent throughout the day, indicating sustained viewer interest.
Mardaani 3 Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Beyond domestic collections, Mardaani 3 has performed better on the global front. The film’s worldwide earnings have crossed Rs 50 crore, reaching approximately Rs 58.9 crore. The strong overseas response and franchise popularity have contributed significantly to this achievement. The film continues to attract viewers who appreciate intense investigative dramas led by strong female protagonists.
Border 2 Continues Its Massive Global Box Office Run
Sunny Deol’s multi-starrer Border 2 remains a major box office force even after nearly three weeks in theatres. The war drama has reportedly earned around Rs 432.1 crore worldwide, showcasing exceptional audience response. The film’s patriotic theme, ensemble cast, and large-scale action sequences have played a crucial role in sustaining its theatrical momentum and helping it dominate box office charts.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.