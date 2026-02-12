Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 has maintained a consistent run at the Indian box office. On its 13th day, the crime thriller added approximately Rs 1.10 crore to its tally, witnessing a noticeable drop compared to the previous day. Despite the dip, the film has managed to collect nearly Rs 39.8 crore in India, proving its stable hold among urban audiences and franchise followers. Theatre occupancy remained modest but consistent throughout the day, indicating sustained viewer interest.