Mardaani 3 to Gandhi Talks: 4 Movies Releasing In January; Check Here
Border 2 is making the most noise at the box office. This Sunny Deol film is raking in money and setting new records every day. Meanwhile, let's tell you which films are set to release in the last week of January from Mardaani 3 to Gandhi Talks
Last Week of January Releases
As January 2026 ends, while Border 2 is a hit, new crime thrillers are coming. Let's see which movie audiences are most excited about this Friday.
Human Cocaine
Director Sarim Momin's film Human Cocaine is releasing in theaters on the 30th. This movie is packed with drug rackets, crime, and terror. It stars Pushkar Jog and Siddhanth Kapoor.
Gandhi Talks
Director Kishore Pandurang Belekar's film Gandhi Talks also releases on January 30. FYI, this film has no dialogue. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, and Aditi Rao Hydari.
Mayasabha -The Hall of Illusion
Mayasabha - The Hall of Illusion is a psychological thriller by Rahi Anil Barve. It stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Mohammad Samad, and Veena Jamkar. It hits theaters on January 30.
Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is the film everyone is waiting for. It's an action thriller directed by Abhiraj Minawala. Rani Mukerji is in the lead role. It's also hitting theaters on January 30.
