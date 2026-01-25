After Border 2’s blockbuster opening, fans are eagerly awaiting Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, and the recent reveal about the film’s OTT streaming date has sent excitement levels soaring across audiences.

Currently, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is making a big splash in theaters. This film by director Anurag Singh is also creating a storm at the box office with its earnings. After this, the film fans are now waiting for is Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, which is releasing on January 30. However, even before the film's theatrical release, information about its OTT streaming has come out. Fans are jumping with joy hearing this news. Let's find out all the details.

When will Mardaani 3 stream on OTT

Let us tell you that Mardaani 3 was initially scheduled to be released in February, but the makers changed their plans and decided to release it on January 30. Although there are still a few days left for the film's theatrical release, information about its OTT streaming has already been revealed. According to reports, Rani Mukerji's film will follow the 8-week guideline for its OTT release, similar to other films. It is being said that the much-awaited thriller drama will stream directly on Netflix after its theatrical release. The film will be available to watch on OTT Netflix after March 27. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC gave the film a U/A (16+) certificate on January 14. The total runtime of the film is 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 7 seconds.

What is the story of Mardaani 3?

Rani Mukerji will play the role of IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film Mardaani 3. Maintaining the bold style of the franchise, Mardaani 3 will bring another heart-wrenching story. The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The story of the film is written by Ayush Gupta, Deepak Kingrani, and Baljit Singh Marwah. Along with Rani, Janki Bodiwala, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Mallika Prasad are in lead roles. Let us inform you that Mardaani 3 is a crime-action-thriller film. According to reports, the movie has been made on a budget of 75 crores. The fee Rani received for working in the film has not yet been disclosed.

About the Mardaani franchise

Speaking of the Mardaani franchise, its first film, Mardaani, was released in 2014. Made on a budget of 21 crores, the movie did a business of 59.55 crores. It was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Meanwhile, Mardaani 2 was released in 2019. The writer-director of this crime thriller film was Gopi Puthran. This movie earned 67.12 crores and its budget was 27 crores.