Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has reacted to the trailer of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3, calling it "insane" while stressing the need for "swift and example-setting punishment" for crimes against women. Harmanpreet took to her Instagram Story to reshare the trailer of the upcoming film and shared her thoughts on its strong social message.

Emphasising the seriousness of crimes against women, she highlighted the role of law enforcement agencies in ensuring safety and justice.

Harmanpreet's Call for Swift Justice

The film focuses on crimes against young girls from poor families who are kidnapped across the country. It shows Rani Mukerji returning as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who tries to rescue the missing girls in a race against time.

"Swift and example-setting punishment is the need of the hour for crimes against women. Love our police force, who are always there to protect us every day. #Mardaani3 trailer is insane. Can't wait to watch the film. YRF," Harmanpreet wrote on her Instagram Story.

About Mardaani 3

The trailer, which runs for 3 minutes and 16 seconds, opens with Shivani returning to confront a dark and disturbing crime network involved in the kidnapping of young girls from economically weaker backgrounds across the country. It immediately drops viewers into the grim narrative when Shivani confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in her quest for justice.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Release Date and Milestone

The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

The release of Mardaani 3 is also significant as it coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in the Indian film industry.