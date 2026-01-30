- Home
Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Friday, drawing attention for its gritty crime-action trailer. With Border 2 creating strong buzz, all eyes are now on the film’s box office performance.
Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3
Rani Mukerji's much-awaited film Mardaani 3 has been released in theaters on Friday. Fans had been waiting a long time to see this film. The movie is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.
Mardaani 3 faces competition from Border 2
Just so you know, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is currently dominating the box office. So, questions are being raised about whether Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 will survive. The film's producer is Aditya Chopra.
How was Mardaani 3's advance booking?
Mardaani 3's trailer got a huge response. Per Sacnilk, 39,056 tickets were sold for day one. It earned ₹1.16 crore from advance bookings, and about ₹2.33 crore with blocked seats.
What will be Mardaani 3's opening day earnings?
Good news for Mardaani 3: it's not a big-budget film, though it cost twice as much as Mardaani 2. The first two films did well. Based on advance bookings, it might open with ₹3-3.50 crore.
About Mardaani 3
Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and stars Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and others. It's the third film in the franchise, reportedly made on a ₹75 crore budget.
Rani Mukerji's screen comeback after 3 years
Rani Mukerji returns to the screen after 3 years with Mardaani 3. She was last seen in 2023's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.
