Rani Mukerji returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the face of the Mardaani franchise since 2014. Known for her fierce and grounded portrayal of the police officer, Rani reportedly charged around Rs. 7 crore for Mardaani 3. This makes her the highest-paid actor in the film. Over the past decade, the role has become one of the most defining performances of her career, earning both critical acclaim and audience loyalty.