- Home
- Entertainment
- Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji Film Ends Weekend at Rs 17.50 Crore
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Rani Mukerji Film Ends Weekend at Rs 17.50 Crore
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Mardaani 3 has wrapped up its opening weekend on positive note, showing steady growth at box office. Strong Sunday collections and improving occupancy suggest the Rani Mukerji starrer is finding solid traction
A steady upward box office trend
Mardaani 3 has managed a respectable opening weekend, ending its three-day run with an estimated India net collection of Rs 17.50 crore. The film opened at around Rs 4 crore on Friday, climbed to Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday, and saw its best performance on Sunday with approximately Rs 7.25 crore. The consistent rise reflects growing interest, especially among weekend viewers.
Sunday occupancy signals audience approval
Sunday proved to be the film’s strongest day in terms of footfalls. Overall Hindi occupancy stood at about 33.29 percent, with afternoon and evening shows driving momentum. Evening shows touched nearly 50 percent occupancy, indicating strong post-noon turnout and a healthy family and multiplex audience response.
Performances anchor the film despite narrative flaws
Rani Mukerji’s return as Shivani Shivaji Roy remains the film’s biggest draw, supported well by Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. While reviews point out that the second half slips into familiar territory, the performances and initial investigative tension help sustain audience interest through the weekend.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.