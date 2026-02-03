- Home
Four days after its release, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 continues to perform steadily at the box office. Despite strong competition from Border 2, the film’s day four collections have surprised trade analysts.
Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3
The film Mardaani 3 was released in theaters on January 30. The movie has been getting a good response since day one. The latest collection figures for this movie, made under the Yash Raj Films banner, are out. Let's read the details...
Mardaani 3 film's collection
The film Mardaani 3 has completed four days since its release. According to sacnilk.com, Rani Mukerji's film did a business of 1.45 crore on its fourth day. This earning figure for the film is quite shocking. A significant drop in earnings is being seen.
Total earnings of the film Mardaani 3
Talking about Mardaani 3's earnings, it opened its account with 4 crore on the first day. On the second day, the movie did a business of 6.25 crore. A jump in earnings was seen on the third day, and it did a business of 7.25 crore.
Mardaani 3's worldwide collection
Rani Mukerji's film Mardaani 3 has earned 18.95 crore at the Indian box office in 4 days. As for the worldwide collection, it has done a business of 26.82 crore. For context, the movie was made on a budget of 75 crore.
About the film Mardaani 3
Made under the Yash Raj Films banner, Mardaani 3 is the third installment in the Mardaani franchise. The two films before Mardaani 3 were blockbusters at the box office. Aditya Chopra is the producer of all these films.
Mardaani 3 is competing with Border 2
Currently, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 has taken over the box office. Mardaani 3 is holding its own amidst the Border 2 craze. The film is also getting a good response from the audience. Speaking of its occupancy, it was 6.24% in the morning shows, 11.52% in the afternoon, and the evening show occupancy was 60%.
