Richest TV Actress in India: Today's TV actresses are no less than any Bollywood star. From daily soaps and reality shows to brand endorsements and social media, they are earning in crores.
Jannat Zubair: The Richest TV Actress
Jannat Zubair is reportedly the country's richest TV actress. According to media reports, her net worth is around ₹250 crore. She started acting as a child in serials like 'Phulwa' and 'Aashiqui'. Besides TV, she is a huge social media influencer with millions of followers on Instagram, earning big from brand promotions. Jannat lives in Mumbai and is known for her luxury lifestyle.
Shweta Tiwari: Ahead in Popularity and Wealth
Famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari's net worth is reportedly around ₹81 crore. She has worked in many hit serials and is still active in the industry. She owns an impressive collection of luxury cars, including a BMW 7 Series and an Audi A4. Besides her acting, Shweta is also famous for her fitness and style.
Nia Sharma: Earnings from Serials and Reality Shows
Nia Sharma is also counted among TV's richest actresses. Her estimated net worth is about ₹70 crore. She has starred in popular shows like 'Naagin 4', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan'. Nia has also hosted several reality shows and is very active on social media.
Hina Khan: Journey from TV to Bollywood
Hina Khan's net worth is said to be around ₹52 crore. She became a household name with the show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Apart from this, she also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 11'. Hina lives in a luxury flat in Mumbai and owns an expensive car like an Audi.
