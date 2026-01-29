- Home
Mardaani 3 has grabbed attention since its trailer release, with Rani Mukerji’s franchise-driven buzz boosting advance bookings, even as the film faces tough box office competition from Sunny Deol’s Border 2.
Talking about the first day's advance bookings, the film hasn't picked up the desired pace yet. The makers are now worried that Mardaani might get swept away in the Border 2 storm.
With YRF's backing and franchise success, Mardaani 3 is expected to do well. It has over 3,900 shows in India, aiming for 5,000. This is a good number against Border 2.
Mardaani 3 has sold about 16,450 tickets for day one, earning ₹48 lakh in pre-sales. Delhi leads collections with ₹10.51 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at ₹9.61 lakh.
After a great trailer response, pre-sales were expected to hit ₹1.5-2.5 crore. The current numbers are disappointing. It'll be interesting to see the final earnings.
Mardaani 3's pre-sales are lower than expected, but this may not impact its run. The previous films did well with good word-of-mouth, and this one could also be a surprise hit.
