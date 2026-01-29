The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film would be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting installment in the franchise?

While the film will be released in theatres on January 30, the first review of Mardaani 3 has been posted online on X. The post argued that Mardaani 3 is well worth the money since it is interesting and expertly covers the issue of trafficking. Rani Mukerji is once again poised to steal the show with her powerful performance.