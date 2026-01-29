- Home
Mardaani 3 REVIEW: Rani Mukerji Returns as Fearless Cop, Promises Dark, Brutal Action; Read Reactions
Mardaani 3 First Review: Rani Mukerji returns to theatres for the third instalment of the franchise after a three-year absence, with her last feature, Mrs Chatterjee versus Norway, being released in 2023.
Mardaani 3 first review: Rani Mukerji will reprise her role as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. Since the trailer was released, cinephiles have been eagerly anticipating the film. The movie continues the franchise with a darker tone and more brutality than before. The plot revolves around a horrifying human trafficking case in Mumbai, in which 93 females vanish in 90 days.
Shivani is forced into a difficult, high-pressure pursuit of a hazardous criminal network as a result of the inquiry.
Mardaani 3 Cast: Who Plays the Negative Lead (Villain)? Rani Mukerji reprises her role as brave ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character noted for her acute senses and tenacity. This time, Shivani faces Amma, a formidable female enemy played by Mallika Prasad.
Amma emerges as a ferocious opponent, igniting a fierce woman-versus-woman war. Janki Bodiwala, best known for her role in Shaitaan, has also joined the cast of the highly anticipated film.
Mardaani 3 first review: Is Rani Mukerji's film worth seeing?
The latest film follows the popularity of Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019). The filmmakers have assured that the film would be filled with both amusement and severe violence. Will Mardaani 3 follow in the footsteps of Mardaani 2 and become another hard-hitting installment in the franchise?
While the film will be released in theatres on January 30, the first review of Mardaani 3 has been posted online on X. The post argued that Mardaani 3 is well worth the money since it is interesting and expertly covers the issue of trafficking. Rani Mukerji is once again poised to steal the show with her powerful performance.
👮♀️ #Mardaani3 Review: THE LIONESS ROARS. 🦁
Rani Mukerji is unstoppable. 🔥
Vijay Varma is the creepiest villain of the year. 🐍
The Plot: The Dark Web is a nightmare. 💻
Brutal. Relevant. Must Watch.
Rating: 4/5 ⭐
Read: 👇
[Link]#Mardaani3#RaniMukerji#VijayVarma#Bollywoodpic.twitter.com/hd30lBxUAy
January 29, 2026
"Mardaani 3 combines a fresh female-versus-female clash, a disturbing trafficking plot and an experienced lead returning as a cop. With Mumbai as the backdrop and a focus on missing children, the film centres on Shivani’s resolve to dismantle a thriving criminal trade while pushing the franchise into a darker space," the tweet added.
Wait, Gopi Puthran isn’t directing #Mardaani3? WTF. He’s the soul of that franchise wrote the first, directed the second, and both were excellent.YRF handing the reins to Abhiraj Minawala(who made Loveyatri)is a massive red flag.Why ruin a gritty streak with such a shit pivot? 🚩
January 29, 2026
The murder thriller, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, arrives at a time when Rani Mukerji celebrates 30 years in the entertainment world. The advance bookings for the highly anticipated film have opened.
#Mardaani3. Get reddy for an more powerful and intense story compared to the former parts and the fearless bold strong fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy #RaniMukerji wil go up against the verry powerful fierce yet evil female villian
Be reddy for an epic intense battle https://t.co/938zyYrJqo
January 28, 2026
