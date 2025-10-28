The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.

The makers of India's beloved series 'The Family Man' have finally announced the release date of its third season on Tuesday. The third season, created by the duo Raj & DK, will feature Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as undercover spy Srikant Tiwari.



The Family Man Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 21.



According to the press note shared by the makers, the stakes and dangers in the upcoming season are expected to be higher when actor Manoj Bajpayee comes face-to-face with formidable new adversaries in Jaideep Ahlawat (Rukma) and Nimrat Kaur (Meera).



On the run, Srikant must navigate uncharted territories while confronting threats and enemies from both within and beyond the nation's borders, added the press note.

Returning this season in pivotal roles are Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others.



Prime Video shared the release date on its Instagram handle today, accompanied by a video in which Manoj Bajpayee announces his arrival in a humorous style.

The Family Man Season 3: Trailer

The Raj & DK expressed their happiness with the "overwhelming response" from the fans to the series over the years.



"Over the years, the love and adulation that audiences have showered on 'The Family Man' have been truly overwhelming. We know the audience has been patient, and we wanted to ensure that the wait was worth it, raising the stakes this season with even more high-octane action, a gripping narrative, riveting performances, and an elevated, edge-of-the-seat experience.



This season, the hunter becomes the hunted, as Srikant faces a threat unlike any before—Rukma, who endangers not just him and his career but his family too. We're confident that on November 21, audiences around the world will enjoy the new season with just as much excitement as the previous two seasons and perhaps even more," said Raj & DK as quoted in the press note.



As for the previous instalments, 'The Family Man' Season 2 starred Samantha Nath Prabhu and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.

