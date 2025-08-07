Image Credit : Social Media

Slow Start and Drop in Earnings

The film opened with ₹7.25 crore on its first day—an underwhelming number for a mass entertainer. The second and third days brought slight improvements with ₹8.25 crore and ₹9.25 crore respectively. However, the momentum fizzled out quickly. On day four (Monday), the film dropped sharply to ₹2.35 crore. The fifth day saw a minor recovery at ₹2.75 crore, but day six (August 6) saw another big dip, with just ₹1.07 crore earned across India. The trend suggests weakening audience interest, despite heavy promotions.