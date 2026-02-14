Mamta Mohandas Shares Emotional Dating Story — “He Lied About His Engagement”
Multilingual actress Mamta Mohandas has shared her painful dating experience. After recovering from cancer, she dated an actor from the film industry but revealed that he betrayed her trust by hiding his engagement.
Heartbreak from an engaged man
Behind cinema's glamour lies much pain. Multilingual actress Mamta Mohandas has shared a painful dating story, drawing attention. After beating cancer, she sought love but faced betrayal.
A new life started after cancer
Mamta Mohandas, who debuted in 'Mayookham,' starred in many South films. At her peak at 24, she was diagnosed with cancer. After recovering, her first dating experience was a huge shock.
The actor who dated while hiding his engagement
On a podcast, Mamta said, 'After cancer, I dated an industry guy. I was so happy. But I later found out he was already engaged! I learned this from his brother,' she shared.
The heartbreaking moment
'My heart broke. I asked why he dated me if he was engaged. I never imagined a famous person would do this,' she said. She met someone else, but that relationship didn't last.
Tragedy during college days
Mamta recalled dating someone in college who died prematurely, a huge shock. After beating cancer, she's faced setbacks in love. Her story has fans guessing the actor's identity.
