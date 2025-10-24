- Home
Mallika Sherawat Birthday: Mallika Sherawat is 49 years old. She was born on October 24, 1976, in Moth, Hisar. She has been active in the film industry for 23 years. She hasn't achieved the success she aspired to
Mallika Sherawat turns 49
49-year-old Mallika Sherawat made a big splash with her Bollywood debut. Everyone was captivated by her grace and style. However, she was unable to sustain any film on her own, and her popularity gradually waned.
What is the real name of Mallika Sherawat?
Mallika Sherawat's fans are unaware of her real name. Her real name is Reema Lamba. She changed her name before entering the film industry. She wanted to start her new innings with a bang.
Rebelled against family to enter films
It is said that Mallika Sherawat's family did not want her to work in films. This caused considerable controversy within the family, but she refused to listen. When she went against her family's wishes and entered the film world, everyone cut off ties with her.
With which film did Mallika Sherawat debut?
Mallika Sherawat made her acting debut in the 2002 film Jeena Sirf Tere Liye, in which she had a cameo. The film starred Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.
Controversial Start
Mallika Sherawat starred as the lead actress in the 2003 film Khwahish. In this movie, she had 17 kissing scenes with the male lead. Her portrayal of this number of kissing scenes created a stir in Bollywood. However, it didn't benefit her significantly. The film was a decent success.
Which film gave Mallika Sherawat recognition?
Mallika Sherawat gained recognition with the 2004 film Murder. She featured in numerous kissing scenes in this film, starring Emraan Hashmi. The movie was a hit, and Mallika began receiving film offers. However, she never shared the screen with any major stars, and her career began to decline. In her 23-year career, she delivered only two hits: Murder and Welcome.
Mallika Sherawat movies
Mallika Sherawat has done many films including Khwahish (2003), Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Aap Ka Suroor, Welcome (2007), Dasavatharam (2008), Double Dhamaal (2011), Hisss (2010), Politics of Love (2011), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (2024).