Entertainment

Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Numerous Kisses in Murder Movie

Murder movie is known for its hot and bold scenes, featuring 20 kisses between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Became a Bold Heroine

Mallika's bold scenes in Murder established her as one of Bollywood's most daring actresses

Trolled for Bold Scenes

Mallika faced media harassment and inappropriate questions from some female journalists for her on-screen portrayals

Audience and Media More Mature Now

The harassment forced Mallika to leave India, but she was accepted upon her return

Female Reporter Made Life Difficult

Mallika was judged and labeled immoral for wearing short skirts and kissing on screen

Actors Demanded Sex

Mallika's co-stars often propositioned her, assuming her on-screen persona translated to real life

Mallika Removed from Projects

She lost roles for refusing co-stars' advances, who questioned her refusal given her on-screen boldness

Evicted Due to Lost Projects

In 2018, Mallika and her boyfriend were evicted from a Paris apartment, reportedly due to financial difficulties

Priyanka-Nick to Shilpa-Raj: 7 Famous couples who chose surrogacy

Deepika Padukone inspired 8 light weight saree designs

Kanguva to Vettaiyan: 8 Biggest south Indian movie flops of 2024

Ileana D'Cruz expecting 2nd child with Michael Dolan? Fans React