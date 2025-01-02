Mallika Sherawat: Controversy, harassment, Bollywood exit of actress

Entertainment
Murder movie is known for its hot and bold scenes, featuring 20 kisses between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat
Mallika's bold scenes in Murder established her as one of Bollywood's most daring actresses
Mallika faced media harassment and inappropriate questions from some female journalists for her on-screen portrayals
The harassment forced Mallika to leave India, but she was accepted upon her return
Mallika was judged and labeled immoral for wearing short skirts and kissing on screen
Mallika's co-stars often propositioned her, assuming her on-screen persona translated to real life
She lost roles for refusing co-stars' advances, who questioned her refusal given her on-screen boldness
In 2018, Mallika and her boyfriend were evicted from a Paris apartment, reportedly due to financial difficulties
