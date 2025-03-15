Mallika Sherawat OPENS up on double standards; 'Faced backlash for doing what Deepika did in Gehraiyaan'

Actress Mallika Sherawat once reflected on the industry's changing views on bold roles, comparing her performance in Murder (2004) to Deepika Padukone's in Gehraiyaan (2022). Mallika expressed frustration over past criticism and how her work was often reduced to discussions about her appearance

Published: Mar 15, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

Actress Mallika Sherawat once reflected on how the film industry perceived her work, comparing her role in Murder (2004) to Deepika Padukone's portrayal in Gehraiyaan (2022). She remarked that while bold scenes are now widely accepted, she faced significant criticism for performing similar roles years ago.

Mallika's Interview

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Mallika discussed the evolving portrayal of female characters in cinema. She noted that earlier portrayals were often limited to two extremes: heroines were either depicted as pure, innocent figures or as morally questionable vamps. According to her, the industry has since evolved to present women as more realistic characters—ones who can experience joy, sadness, and even make mistakes, yet remain relatable and lovable.

Mallika also highlighted the contrasting reactions to her character in Murder and Deepika Padukone’s in Gehraiyaan. She pointed out that while Deepika's performance was received with acceptance, her own bold scenes in Murder had sparked widespread controversy. She believed this difference reflected the audience's narrow-mindedness at the time.

Expressing frustration, Mallika stated that her contributions to cinema were often overshadowed by discussions about her appearance rather than her acting skills. She claimed that a section of the industry and media had mentally tormented her by focusing solely on her looks and glamour while ignoring her performances in films such as Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, and Welcome.

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, featured Deepika Padukone alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

