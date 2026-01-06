- Home
- Entertainment
- Parvathy S. Iyer Wedding Video: Malayalam Actress Feeds Specially-Abled Sister During Ceremony
Parvathy S. Iyer Wedding Video: Malayalam Actress Feeds Specially-Abled Sister During Ceremony
On their wedding day, the bride and groom want to spend sweet moments together. They give each other time during the sangeet or while eating. A video of actress Parvathy feeding her specially-abled sister during her wedding is going viral.
Famous Actress Gets Married
Parvathy S. Iyer, who stars in the popular serial 'Advocate Anjali,' has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend. She married a man named Anoop Krishna.
Wishes Pour In
Parvathy S. Iyer starred in the Asianet Malayalam serial 'Advocate Anjali.' Her traditional Kerala wedding has become famous, with photos and videos going viral on social media.
Serial That Brought Huge Popularity
Besides serials, Parvathy has also appeared in some movies. However, the role of Anjali in the serial 'Advocate Anjali' brought her immense fame.
Fed During the Wedding Meal
A video of her feeding her sister during the wedding meal has gone viral. While it's tradition for the couple to feed each other, her gesture won many hearts. Her husband sat watching her.
Dance with Sister
A video of Parvathy dancing with her specially-abled sister during the sangeet is also going viral. Parvathy didn't forget her sister even in her moments of happiness.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.