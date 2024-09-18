Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Parvathy Thiruvothu rocks chic semi-formal look, SEE stunning pics from viral photoshoot

    Parvathy Thiruvothu stuns in a semi-formal look, pairing denim jeans with an asymmetric blazer top. She kept accessories minimal with just a ring, opting for flawless skin, blushed cheeks, matte lipstick, and mascara.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 7:29 PM IST

    Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her stunning fashion sense, has once again impressed fans with her recent photoshoot. 

    The 'Thangalaan' star paired light-washed high-waist denim jeans with a semi-formal asymmetric blazer top, featuring red and beige printed motifs. She kept accessories minimal with just a ring, opting for flawless skin, blushed cheeks, matte lipstick, and mascara. Brown footwear completed her chic look.
     

    Parvathy recently opened up about working on Thangalaan with Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith. She praised Vikram's influence on her work and admired Ranjith's filmmaking, particularly his use of magical realism.

    Parvathy expressed her thrill in being part of the project and enjoyed the experience, also commending her co-star Malavika's impressive performance.

    “The work you see today would not have been possible without Vikram. My co-star Malavika, portraying Aarati, is fiercely impressive in the film. I admire Ranjith for his filmmaking, particularly his use of magical realism and stunning visuals. I believe he has engaged in some deep self-reflection in this project. I’ve always believed in the significant power and influence of cinema. Ranjith grasps this power and transforms it into something truly magical. I’m thrilled to have played a small role in it and thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” she said.
     

    As a vocal advocate for women's rights, Parvathy supported the Hema Committee report exposing sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, calling it a "game changer" and "historic moment."

