According to reports, Arora is dating Mumbai-based diamond dealer Harsh Mehta, and the two are said to have spent Valentine's Week in Italy. This is not the first time their purported relationship has aroused internet discussion.

The excitement grew after Malaika went to Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai with a mystery man, eventually revealed as Harsh. Though they left individually, their obvious closeness prompted suspicion.

Malaika and Harsh have not acknowledged nor denied their connection, yet whispers persist.