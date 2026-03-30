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WATCH: Malaika Arora’s Jain Temple Visit With Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh in Rajasthan; Video Goes Viral
Malaika Arora's visit to Rajasthan's Adinath Jain Temple with reported lover Harsh Mehta soon became a viral sensation, generating new romantic rumours. Several videos and photos from their spiritual outing have appeared online.
Malaika Arora Visits Jain Temple With Harsh
A calm temple visit, a suspected romance, and suddenly all eyes are on Malaika Arora. The actor was spotted at Rajasthan's gorgeous Adinath Jain Temple with reported companion Harsh Mehta, and what was supposed to be a peaceful spiritual visit suddenly became a viral moment. As the gathering grew, local officials intervened to regulate the situation and maintain order on the temple grounds, ensuring the space's holiness.
Malaika Arora Visits Jain Temple With Harsh
Malaika arrived at the old shrine in Narlai village, Pali district, about midday on Sunday, and her presence was not kept secret for long. Word quickly spread among residents and fans, leading to continuous gatherings anxious to see the diva and her partner.
Malaika Arora Visits Jain Temple With Harsh
Rather than keeping things low-key, Malaika and Harsh were spotted mingling pleasantly with admirers. The couple enthusiastically posed for photographs, their easy grins and friendly demeanour contributing to the excitement recorded in now-viral photos and videos.
Malaika Arora Visits Jain Temple With Harsh
Malaika dressed simply yet elegantly, wearing a white kurti with matching leggings, her hair neatly pulled into a bun. She took part in the temple ceremonies with silent attention, giving prayers to Lord Adinath, while Harsh remained by her side throughout the visit. As the gathering grew, local officials intervened to regulate the situation and maintain order on the temple grounds, ensuring the space's holiness.
How about Malaika Arora's dating life?
According to reports, Arora is dating Mumbai-based diamond dealer Harsh Mehta, and the two are said to have spent Valentine's Week in Italy. This is not the first time their purported relationship has aroused internet discussion.
The excitement grew after Malaika went to Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai with a mystery man, eventually revealed as Harsh. Though they left individually, their obvious closeness prompted suspicion.
Malaika and Harsh have not acknowledged nor denied their connection, yet whispers persist.
How about Malaika Arora's dating life?
Regarding the continual attention, Malaika recently told Curly Tales that while such conjecture might be "irritating," she has learned to shrug it off. "Arhaan Khan and I have a good laugh about these things," she remarked, adding that she isn't allowing the noise to control her life.
Earlier this year, she was briefly linked to Splitsvilla X6's Sorab Bedi. However, in an interview, Bedi refuted the rumours.
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