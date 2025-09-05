Malaika and Amrita Arora celebrated Onam with their mother, Joyce, enjoying the traditional Sadhya feast. Malaika shared photos on Instagram

Every Onam, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita make it a point to visit their mother Joyce's home and relish the sumptuous sadhya she lovingly prepares.

This time too, the sisters paid a visit to their mother and celebrated Onam with her.

On Friday, Malaika took to Instagram to share an adorable collage featuring pictures of her mother. Of course, there were snaps of Sadhya as well.

Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian feast from Kerala, India, featuring an elaborate spread of diverse dishes served on a banana leaf.



"Happy Onam @joycearora," Malaika captioned the post.

Amrita, too, shared pictures from her fam-jam Onam celebrations.

Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of King Mahabali in Kerala, is celebrated through various rituals. People thronged temples since early morning for prayers to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Onam.

He said Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala."Wishing everyone a very happy Onam! May this beautiful festival bring renewed joy, good health and abundant prosperity to all. Onam reflects the timeless heritage and rich traditions of Kerala," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"This festival is a symbol of unity, hope and cultural pride. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of harmony in our society and deepen our connection with nature," he added.

This year, Onam festivities began on August 26, and today Malyalis across the nartion are celebrating Thiruvonam, the concluding day of the festival. (ANI)