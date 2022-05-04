Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film trailer will release on this date

The film ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. While the film’s teaser is out, continue reading to find out when will its trailer be released.

Image: Still from the teaser

For a long time, the audience is waiting for the film 'Major'. After the change in release date due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is now ready for release its theatrical release on May 27. The teaser of the film was released in 2021 itself. Previously, the film was slated for a 2021 release, but the makers had to push its release date. Meanwhile, the makers have announced the date of Major’s trailer release.

Image: Still from the teaser

‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The film will take the audience through how the NSG commando saved the lives of the people, as well as his personal life, including his journey to becoming a major. ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

Image: Still from the teaser

The film is produced by South superstar Mahesh Babu and is directed by Shashi Kiran Sikka. It stars actors Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Shobhita, Sai Manjrekar and Revathi in the lead roles. This film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Image: Still from the teaser

Adivi Sesh, who plays the titular role in the movie, announced on Twitter that the Major’s official trailer will be released on May 9. ALSO READ: Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

Image: Still from the teaser

Major was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on July 2, 2021. However, due to the sudden rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, the makers had to push the release date. In fact, the film’s trailer was also initially going to be released in Mumbai on 28 March 2021, which too could not happen.

Image: Still from the teaser

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Adivi Sesh spoke about how he prepared to play the character. He said, “More than the physicality of it, I needed to understand his soul. He is a national hero and I have the responsibility to keep it as real as possible. The idea is not to mimic but understand him.”

Image: Still from the teaser