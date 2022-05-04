Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Major Trailer: Adivi Sesh’s film trailer will release on this date

    First Published May 4, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    The film ‘Major’ is based on the life of 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. While the film’s teaser is out, continue reading to find out when will its trailer be released.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    For a long time, the audience is waiting for the film 'Major'. After the change in release date due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the film is now ready for release its theatrical release on May 27. The teaser of the film was released in 2021 itself. Previously, the film was slated for a 2021 release, but the makers had to push its release date. Meanwhile, the makers have announced the date of Major’s trailer release.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    ‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. The film will take the audience through how the NSG commando saved the lives of the people, as well as his personal life, including his journey to becoming a major.

    ALSO READ: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

    Image: Still from the teaser

    The film is produced by South superstar Mahesh Babu and is directed by Shashi Kiran Sikka. It stars actors Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Shobhita, Sai Manjrekar and Revathi in the lead roles. This film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Adivi Sesh, who plays the titular role in the movie, announced on Twitter that the Major’s official trailer will be released on May 9.

    ALSO READ: Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Major was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on July 2, 2021. However, due to the sudden rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, the makers had to push the release date. In fact, the film’s trailer was also initially going to be released in Mumbai on 28 March 2021, which too could not happen.

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Adivi Sesh spoke about how he prepared to play the character. He said, “More than the physicality of it, I needed to understand his soul. He is a national hero and I have the responsibility to keep it as real as possible. The idea is not to mimic but understand him.”

    Image: Still from the teaser

    Adivi Sesh, in an old interview, said that he had lost at least 10 kilograms of weight for his character in the film Major. To get under the skin of the character, the actor had to undergo a dramatic physical transformation and had also met Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s parents.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Bhajrangi Loki gets into bad boy mode for Takkar

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar drb

    Koffee with Karan will not return, confirms Karan Johar

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan daughter Ira Khan Eid party pic drb

    Is that Imran Khan in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s Eid party pic?

    Watch Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party drb

    Watch: Shehnaaz Gill pulls Salman Khan into a warm hug at the Eid party

    Recent Stories

    Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures) RBA

    Mandira Bedi trolled for wearing bikini and posing with a male friend (Pictures)

    football Champions League LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years snt

    Champions League: LA Lakers' LeBron James elated after Liverpool reaches 3rd final in 5 years

    LIC IPO Step by step guide to apply online on Paytm Upstox gcw

    LIC IPO: Step-by-step guide to apply online on Paytm, Upstox

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35513 here s how you can buy one gcw

    iPhone 13 price in India as low as Rs 35,513; here's how you can buy one

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    LIC IPO, India's biggest ever, opens for subscription

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon