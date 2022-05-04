KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yash-starrer KGF 2 has created a new record of making maximum collection on its 20th day at the domestic box office. However, this is not the only record that Prashanth Neel’s film has created. Take a look at various records that KGF: Chapter 2 holds at regional, Indian and worldwide box office collections.

    Kannada superstar Yash's film 'KGF: Chapter 2' has broken many records in India as well as worldwide in terms of collection. The film, which has earned Rs 750.82 crore in India so far, has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide. With this, Prashant Neel's KGF 2 has become the fourth Indian film to cross 1000 crores, after SS Rajamouli's RRR, Prabhas's Baahubali 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal. It is worth noting that out of these four films that entered the club of Rs 1000 crores, three films are from the South, while only Dangal of Bollywood has been able to cross this figure. Not only this, the second part of KGF also has many other records in its name have done.

    Fourth film to enter the Rs 1000 crore club: SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' crossed the Rs 1000 crore worldwide mark 16 days after its release. Incidentally, Prashant Neel's film KGF: Chapter 2 also entered the Rs 1000 crore club on the 16th day itself. Now, this film has become the fourth film after RRR, Baahubali 2 and Dangal to earn more than 1000 crores.

    Highest-grossing film in the Kannada film industry: KGF: Chapter 2, which crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office, has become the highest-grossing film in the Kannada film industry, reportedly. KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018 was also a worldwide hit. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crores, the film did a business of 250 crores. On the other hand, Part 2 has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark. That is, the total collection of both the parts is much more than the collection of any other Kannada film.

    Highest opening gross weekend collection: KGF: Chapter 2, which was released on April 14, has become the highest opening gross weekend collection of an Indian film. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, had a gross collection of Rs 552 crores in the opening weekend itself. At the same time, Prabhas's 'Bahubali 2' had a gross collection of Rs 526 crores in its opening weekend, meaning, Yash's film has overtaken Prabhas's film in terms of gross weekend collection. Not only this, the Hindi dubbed version of any Kannada film has not earned as much as KGF: Chapter 2.

    Opening day gross collection: The opening day gross collection of KGF: Chapter 2 has been Rs 52 crores. This is the highest in Hindi cinema history. Yash's film has also broken the records of Hrithik Roshan's 'War' (Rs 50 crores) and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Thugs of Hindustan' (Rs 48 crores).

    Highest-grossing film: The Hindi version of KGF 2 had collected Rs 353 crore within 14 days after its release. In this way, Yash's film became the highest-grossing Hindi film since the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Record of advance booking: After the success of KGF, the craze for KGF: Chapter 2 was such that the film had already done a business of Rs 60 crores through advance booking before its release. As per reports, it beat Baahubali 2’s collection of Rs 58 crore.

    Many records broken in regional cinema: Apart from breaking many records at the box office in India and worldwide, KGF-2 has also created many records in terms of regional cinema. The film has made records such as a gross collection of Rs 10 crore in Odisha, the fastest film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala, and an entry into the Rs 100 crore club in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai.

