    Based on cybercrime, Takkar has been directed by Raghu Shastry who had earlier directed Run Anthony with Vinay Rajkumar.

    Bangalore, First Published May 4, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Takkar is a film that has been in the news ever since it was announced. Even though it has been in the making for three years now, the movie is now ready for release and is all set to impress the audience with its unique content. 

    Based on cybercrime, Takkar has been directed by Raghu Shastry who had earlier directed Run Anthony with Vinay Rajkumar. Takkar is his second film and Raghu has ensured that right from its title, content, storyline and actors, the film would seem attractive on all counts. 

    The movie which will hit screens on May 6, has been produced by Nagesh Kogilu under SLN Creations banner. The film stars Manoj Kumar who had earlier done small roles in films like Ambareesha and Chakravarthy. Takkar will be his big-screen debut. His leading lady will be Ranjani Raghavan who is a television star and popular as Kannadathi. 

    Takkar is all set to deliver a thrilling message on May 6

    Takkar has a varied star cast and has Jai Jagadish, Sumitra, Prema and Sadhu Kokila in prominent parts. The film has music by Kadri Manikanth and editing by KM Prakash. The team is all set to deliver a compelling message to the audience, especially women on May 6. 

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
